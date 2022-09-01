Breaking News
Delhi: MBBS student kills self in hostel room at Safdarjung Hospital

Updated on: 01 September,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The student was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. A handwritten note was found in the diary of the deceased. She was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel in Safdarjung Hospital, police said.

Representative Image


A final-year student of the Safdarjung Hospital here allegedly hanged herself in a hostel room, police said on Thursday. The police post at the hospital received information about the incident at 3.30 am on Thursday, they said.


The student, a resident of Delhi, was residing at the MBBS Girls Hostel, Safdarjung Hospital. Police reached the spot and found the final-year MBBS student, who was doing her internship at the Safdarjung Hospital, hanging by her neck with a scarf at a room in the MBBS Hostel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

The room was locked from inside and it was forcibly opened by her friends.


The student was taken to the emergency department of the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. A handwritten suicide note was found in the diary of the deceased, police said.

Two empty packets of an antidepressant medicine were also found inside the room. The statements of her friends were recorded and no foul play is suspected, they said.

The family members of the deceased had also reached the spot and their statements are being recorded. Further inquest proceeding is being carried out, police added. 

