Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra Man held in Palghar for cheating students of Rs 62 lakh with MBBS admission promise

Maharashtra: Man held in Palghar for cheating students of Rs 62 lakh with MBBS admission promise

Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:26 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

The accused told people that he had contacts with the Medical Council of India and took money by promising them admission in medical colleges, the police said

Maharashtra: Man held in Palghar for cheating students of Rs 62 lakh with MBBS admission promise

Representation Pic


A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly duping students of Rs 62.12 lakh by promising them admission in medical colleges, a Palghar police official said on Monday.


Sudhanshu Choubey (32) was arrested two days ago, Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade told reporters.

Also Read: Carnac Bridge to be shut from Aug 22 until its reconstruction, diversions issued


"He told people he had contacts with the Medical Council of India and took money by promising them admission in medical colleges. He sent victims fake emails about the admission process. One person came forward and filed a complaint with Manickpur police after which a probe started," the ACP said.

Also Read: Maha govt to bear education cost of college students who lost parents to Covid

A probe has found he has cheated seven people to the tune of 62 lakh by promising them admission in MBBS courses, the official said, adding that cases have also been registered in this connection in Mandvi police station as well.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra palghar news Crime News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK