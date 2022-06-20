Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 05:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Delhi minister Satyendar Jain admitted to LNJP Hospital: Sources

Satyendar Jain. File Pic


Delhi health minister and AAP MLA Satyendar Jain, who is in judicial custody in an alleged money-laundering case has been admitted to LNJP Hospital and his condition stable, sources said.

Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). "He was brought from Tihar Jail to GB Pant Hospital first, and then shifted to the LNJP Hospital. His condition is stable," a source told PTI. The ED in April had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies.




Also Read: Special CBI court dismisses bail application of Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in money-laundering case


With inputs from PTI

 

