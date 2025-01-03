As per the police, the deceased succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by the two accused

A fight that erupted over loud music during New Year celebrations turned deadly for a 40-year-old man, identified as Dharmendra, who was beaten to death by his neighbours on January 1, in Delhi's south Rohini area, police said, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the police further said that the two individuals have been arrested, identified as Piyush Tiwari (21) and Kapil Tiwari (26), both brothers and neighbours of the deceased.

The police received a call in the early hours of January 1, about a fight which broke out between two neighbours at around 1 am.

According to the police, the fight between the two parties started when Dharmendra, father of three children, complained to his neighbours over loud music being played at the New Year's party. The verbal exchange turned into a physical fight during which the 40-year-old sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) hospital, where he was declared dead, ANI reported.

The police arrested the accused soon after the incident. The accused, Piyush works as a delivery boy and Kapil, who is pursuing his master's degree, holds a position as an expense head at a company in Mangolpuri, officials said.

The officials confirmed that the deceased has been survived by a wife and three children. Dharmendra used to work as a sales boy in a local shop. As per the police, the deceased succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by the two accused. The deceased and his brother had asked the accused to lower the volume, which led to the fight, stated ANI.

A case was registered under relevant sections and further investigation is underway. Both the accused persons have been arrested in the case.

Mumbai: One killed, several injured in deadly Marathi vs Bhojpuri song dispute at New Year party

A New Year celebration at Mira Road took a deadly turn after a verbal dispute snowballed into a violent attack involving bamboo and iron rods. Raja Periyar (23) on Thursday succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident, which started over whether Bhojpuri or Marathi songs ought to have been played, according to the Kashimira police.

The deceased passed away at KEM Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted on Friday. Hundreds of revelers had been dancing to Marathi songs but another group insisted that Bhojpuri numbers be played.

“Since a few of the revelers were inebriated, a verbal dispute broke out. After a few minutes, the crowd got polarized on the subject of regional music,” said a local source in Mira Road.

Investigating officer WPSI Sheetal Mundhe said, “The fight started over the selection of songs. We have arrested the prime accused, Ashish Jadhav, and his father Prakash. Other accused, including Prakash’s brother Sanjay and Ashish’s brother Amit, are yet to be arrested.” “We have recovered bamboo and blood samples from the crime spot. Further investigations are underway,” she added.

(With ANI inputs)