LG office accuses Delhi govt of approving demolition of 9 temples last year

Seven of the temples were located in Karawal Nagar, while the remaining two were in New Usmanpur, the statement said, citing documentary evidence

The office of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday said the AAP government approved the demolition of nine temples across the city last year, accusing the ruling party of indulging in cheap politics. This accusation came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi wrote to the lieutenant governor, claiming that a religious committee' under his authority had, during its meeting on November 22, ordered the demolition of six religious structures, including Hindu temples and a Buddhist place of worship, in various parts of the city.

The Raj Niwas issued a statement in response, asserting that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal himself had, on February 8 last year, recommended the demolition of nine temples in different parts of Delhi. According to the statement, Kejriwal and the then home minister Manish Sisodia had approved the recommendations of the committee for demolishing these temples. Seven of the temples were located in Karawal Nagar, while the remaining two were in New Usmanpur, the statement said, citing documentary evidence.

The office of the lieutenant governor also alleged that in 2016, the then home minister Satyendra Jain had approved the demolition of eight temples in various parts of Delhi. Documents reveal that from 2016 to 2023, 24 Hindu religious structures, including 22 temples, and just one Muslim religious structure were approved for demolition by Kejriwal and his ministers, the statement claimed.

Additionally, the LG Secretariat revealed that in 2017, Jain had rejected the recommendations of the committee for the demolition of two unmarked mazaars, citing religious sentiments and sensitivities. This decision was made despite the committee having found no historical significance of these structures, with only five to 10 people visiting them weekly, it said.

The removal of these mazaars was deemed essential for the construction of a grade separator from Filmistan Cinema to DCM Chowk, for which land had been transferred from the Northern Railways to the MCD, as per the statement. The office of the Lieutenant Governor demanded that AAP retract its statements and apologise for the allegations made against Saxena.

Responding to the allegations, AAP issued a statement late in the evening accusing the lieutenant governor of attempting to "divert attention" from the issue. "The LG should answer the following questions: Has the principal secretary (home), who heads the 'Religious Committee,' been appointed by the BJP-led central government? Did this 'Religious Committee' approve the demolition of five temples and one Buddhist structure? Did the file of the 'Religious Committee' bypass the minister of home and the chief minister of the Delhi government to reach the LG? Did the LG approve this file?" the statement read.

AAP further alleged, "It is very clear that these officers have been appointed by the central government, and the LG directly controls the Religious Committee. The LG has been caught red-handed trying to order demolitions of temples through members directly appointed by him in the 'Religious Committee' as per the order dated November 22, 2024. Therefore, the LG is now attempting to distract attention."

As assembly elections approach, AAP and opposition BJP are locked in a battle over various issues, including the monthly honorarium scheme for temple priests and granthis at gurudwaras. Political allegations and counter-allegations have escalated, leading to accusations between the parties, with AAP alleging that the BJP is planning to demolish temples.

