The police said that a total of 32 high-end mobile phones were recovered from his possession

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network, police said. Representational Pic/File

Delhi Police has arrested a man allegedly involved in a racket that smuggles stolen mobile phones to Nepal, a police officer said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The accused who was identified as Nadeem (45), a resident of Banbasa in Uttarakhand, was apprehended by a team of police from ISBT Anand Vihar in Delhi while he was attempting to board a bus to Nepal on Saturday, he said.

The police said that a total of 32 high-end mobile phones, including Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxy models, were allegedly recovered from his possession.

According to a police officer, Nadeem was working as a courier for the stolen phones. He transported the devices, acquired from snatchers in Delhi, to Nepal, as per the PTI.

"A Nepalese bus conductor, Narender Bhat, facilitated Nadeem's operations. Narendar paid him Rs 200 per phone, along with travel expenses. Over the last several months, Nadeem has made multiple trips to Delhi to collect stolen phones from Karol Bagh and nearby areas before smuggling them across the border," said the officer, according to the PTI.

He said the Delhi Police had been tracking the racket. Nadeem's arrest has led to the resolution of five mobile theft cases in Delhi, with six of the recovered phones already traced to FIRs filed in Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Narela, Model Town and Lajpat Nagar.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network, he added.

Police in Maharashtra return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Akola Police in Maharashtra handed over 200 stolen or lost mobile phones worth Rs 41 lakh to their rightful owners on Thursday, an official said, reported the PTI.

According to the Akola Police, a special event was organised by the police's cyber cell department where the mobile phones were returned to their owners.

The cyber cell traced these 200 devices using Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, which has proven to be a game-changer in tracing and recovering lost or stolen mobile phones, said Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh, according to the PTI.

Since March 2023, more than 754 mobile phones have been traced through coordinated efforts of cyber cell and different police stations, he informed.

The SP urged citizens to be vigilant and report loss/theft of mobile phones promptly on CEIR portal, enabling the cyber cell to trace the devices whenever a new SIM is inserted.

(with PTI inputs)