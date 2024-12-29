Those deported are Jahangir, his wife and their six children, hailing from Kekerhat village in Madaripur district of Bangladesh

The Delhi Police deported eight Bangladeshi nationals — a man, his wife, and their six children — who had been residing illegally in the Rangpuri area of the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, the family from Kekerhat village in Madaripur district of Bangladesh, had been living in Delhi under false identities after entering India through unofficial routes. The police said the man, Jahangir, admitted to destroying their Bangladeshi identification documents to conceal their origins.

"A team from Vasant Kunj South Police Station was assigned to identify illegal immigrants. As part of our intensified efforts to tackle unauthorised migrants, the police conducted door-to-door verifications of 400 families in Rangpuri," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest), Surendra Choudhary.

As part of the verification drive, forms were sent to addresses of suspected individuals in West Bengal, and a special team was dispatched to manually verify their documents, PTI reported. During the process, Jahangir and his family were identified and admitted their Bangladeshi origin during questioning.

The deportation was carried out in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), the DCP added.

In a separate case on Friday, the Delhi Police deported another Bangladeshi migrant, a 28-year-old woman who had been residing unlawfully in Delhi and Mumbai for six years, PTI reported. The police said she had violated the Foreigners Act.

The Delhi Police has started an operation to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in the national capital, following a directive from the Lieutenant Governor (LG) Secretariat this month to launch a crackdown.

The police teams are now visiting slums, and the Kalindi Kunj, Shaheen Bagh, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Jamia Nagar areas to check voter IDs and Aadhaar cards to identify suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

The LG Secretariat has instructed the Delhi Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner to implement a two-month special drive to identify and take strict action against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the city.

Fake passport racket: Kingpin held from North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal

Police have arrested the kingpin of a fake passport racket from the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, an officer informed on Sunday.

Following leads from those previously arrested in connection with the case, the Kolkata Police apprehended Manoj Gupta late on Saturday night at a house in Chadapara Station Road, under the jurisdiction of Gaighata police station.

Gupta, a resident of the Silpara area in Behala, was running a travel agency in Sakherbazar, which, according to the police, was a front for the illegal passport racket.

"This man has been the mastermind behind the fake passport racket. He was using his travel agency to operate the scheme, and it is believed that he was also involved in issuing visas," the police officer told PTI.

Earlier this month, Kolkata Police arrested a contractual employee of the postal department from the Parnasree area of Behala. Prior to that, two individuals were arrested from the North and South 24 Parganas districts of West Bengal.

During these raids, the police seized a range of fake documents, including hard disk drives, a computer, and a laptop, all of which were used to produce counterfeit passports. Additional fake documents were recovered from a raid at a house in the Haridevpur area of southern Kolkata.

(With PTI inputs)