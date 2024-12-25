Indian companies are participating in constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant which is being built by Rosatom, Russia’s state-run corporation, in Bangladesh.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant under construction. FILE PICS/AFP

Listen to this article Bangladesh: USD 5 billion graft probe launched against Sheikh Hasina x 00:00

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling USD 5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a media report.

The first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant, the Russian-designed Rooppur, is being built 160 km west of the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. Rosatom has refuted the “provocative statements” in the media about the Rooppur NPP project.

