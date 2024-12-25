Breaking News
Bangladesh USD 5 billion graft probe launched against Sheikh Hasina

Updated on: 25 December,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies |

Indian companies are participating in constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant which is being built by Rosatom, Russia’s state-run corporation, in Bangladesh.

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant under construction. FILE PICS/AFP

An anti-graft panel in Bangladesh has launched an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her family in connection with the allegations of embezzling USD 5 billion in the Rooppur nuclear power plant, according to a media report.


Sheikh Hasina
Indian companies are participating in constructing the Rooppur nuclear power plant which is being built by Rosatom, Russia’s state-run corporation, in Bangladesh.


The first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant, the Russian-designed Rooppur, is being built 160 km west of the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka. Rosatom has refuted the “provocative statements” in the media about the Rooppur NPP project.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

