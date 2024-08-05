Sheikh Hasina arrives in India amid Bangladesh turmoil

Former PM lands at Hindon; Indo-Bangladesh trade halted as unrest continues

Embattled Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Monday as part of her plan to go to London, hours after she resigned as the prime minister following weeks of anti-government protests that killed nearly 300 people.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, accompanied by senior officials, met Hasina at the airbase near Delhi and is understood to have conveyed India’s position on the developments in Bangladesh, sources said.

In a related development, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PM Narendra Modi and attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also deliberated on the unfolding situation in Bangladesh.

Separately, Jaishankar briefed Modi about the situation in Bangladesh. The external affairs minister also apprised LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the developments in the neighbouring country.

Indo-Bangladesh trade has ‘halted’ this afternoon amid unrest in the neighbouring country due to large-scale protests, according to raders.

