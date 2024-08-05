Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP sounds poll bugle
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Machines descend on Juhu beach!
Mumbai: It’s curtains for a beloved Bandra market
Mumbai police expand use of section 112 for prostitution cases
Mumbai: NGO worker arrested for extortion using stolen phone videos
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Sheikh Hasina arrives in India amid Bangladesh turmoil

Sheikh Hasina arrives in India amid Bangladesh turmoil

Updated on: 06 August,2024 09:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Former PM lands at Hindon; Indo-Bangladesh trade halted as unrest continues

Sheikh Hasina arrives in India amid Bangladesh turmoil

Protesters attend first day of non-cooperation movement. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Sheikh Hasina arrives in India amid Bangladesh turmoil
x
00:00

Embattled Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad on Monday as part of her plan to go to London, hours after she resigned as the prime minister following weeks of anti-government protests that killed nearly 300 people.


National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, accompanied by senior officials, met Hasina at the airbase near Delhi and is understood to have conveyed India’s position on the developments in Bangladesh, sources said.



In a related development, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by PM Narendra Modi and attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also deliberated on the unfolding situation in Bangladesh.


Separately, Jaishankar briefed Modi about the situation in Bangladesh. The external affairs minister also apprised LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on the developments in the neighbouring country.

Indo-Bangladesh trade has ‘halted’ this afternoon amid unrest in the neighbouring country due to large-scale protests, according to raders.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sheikh hasina india bangladesh news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK