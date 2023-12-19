Delhi Police seek more time to complete NewsClick probe

Delhi Police has approached a local court in Delhi, requesting additional time to conclude its probe in the case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that NewsClick portal received money to spread pro-China propaganda

The allegations suggest that the NewsClick portal received funds to disseminate pro-China propaganda. The application, filed before Special Judge Hardeep Kaur, has scheduled the matter for a hearing on December 22.

The police application seeks an extension up to the maximum period permissible under the law, which is 180 days from the day of the accused's arrest, as mandated by special Acts, including the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Without the court's approval, the investigating agency has a standard three-month period from the time of arrest to complete the inquiry. Failure to meet this deadline grants the accused in custody a statutory right to bail.

The application argues that the case involves voluminous documents and evidence, necessitating visits to multiple locations outside Delhi as part of the investigation, which is anticipated to consume time. Additionally, the document asserts that certain individuals, potential witnesses in the case, require judicial orders for questioning.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police had detained Prabir Purkayastha, the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of the news portal, and Amit Chakravarty, the HR Head, on October 3. Both individuals are presently in judicial custody.

The FIR alleges that a substantial sum of money from China was directed towards the news portal to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and foster discontent against the country. Furthermore, it contends that Purkayastha conspired with the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS) to undermine the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On October 3, raids were conducted at 88 locations in Delhi and seven in other states against the individuals named in the FIR and those implicated in the data analysis. The police reported seizing approximately 300 electronic gadgets from NewsClick offices and the residences of the examined journalists.

Subsequent to the raids, the Special Cell interrogated 46 individuals, including nine female journalists. (With inputs from agencies)