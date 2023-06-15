Breaking News
Mumbai: This road will fly in the face of reason
Gargai Dam: Civic body throws tribals under the bus
Mumbai: First sewage tunnel to treat Mithi water completed
Mumbai: BMC wants builders to clean nullahs passing through their projects
Mira Road murder: Cops find shop accused got poison from
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief

Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief

Updated on: 15 June,2023 12:31 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court here seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
x
00:00

Delhi Police on Thursday filed a final report before a court here seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.


The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.


The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.


On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
Wrestlers protest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh new delhi india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK