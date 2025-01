The election pits two contrasting ideologies -- one focused on welfare of the general public and the other on benefiting a select group of wealthy individuals -- against each other, Kejriwal said

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi polls battle of two ideologies, BJP of giving 'freebies to corporates', says Arvind Kejriwal x 00:00

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Delhi Assembly polls was not just a contest for the national capital but the entire country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The election pits two contrasting ideologies -- one focused on welfare of the general public and the other on benefiting a select group of wealthy individuals -- against each other, he said.

"This election is about deciding how taxpayers' money should be spent. One ideology, represented by the BJP, uses public funds to waive loans worth thousands of crores for its close associates. The other, our AAP model, focuses on providing free electricity, education, health care and transport to benefit the common man," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

Criticising the BJP-led Centre, the former Delhi chief minister alleged that it had waived debts amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore of 400-500 industrialists during the past five years.

"The BJP model gives people's money to its friends as loans and then writes off those loans in two to three years. In contrast, the AAP model provides direct benefits to the public, including welfare schemes worth nearly Rs 25,000 per month for each household in Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal also accused the saffron party of planning to end all welfare schemes initiated by AAP if it gains power in Delhi.

"The BJP has already clarified it will stop free electricity, free bus rides (for women), and other benefits provided by the Delhi government. I ask the people, will they be able to bear this cost if the BJP is elected?" he said.

Kejriwal also lashed out at the BJP for labelling welfare measures as "freebies", alleging that the saffron party was trying to create guilt among the middle class while itself offering massive concessions to big businesses.

"When the BJP waives loans worth thousands of crores for its friends, is that not a freebie?" he asked.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8.

AAP is seeking a third consecutive term in office while the BJP is attempting to regain power in the national capital for the first time since 1998.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever