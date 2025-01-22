PM Modi said the BJP's model is based on truth and its state governments in Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha, among others, have fulfilled its promises, including delivering cash assistance to women

PM Modi. File Pic

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members to target winning over 50 per cent booths in the assembly polls, and said people are openly expressing anger with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and are reminding it of its promises, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi, in an online interaction with Delhi BJP members, said AAP, which he called "aapda (disaster)," has been exposed.

The aapda is making new announcements everyday as it is daily receiving information of losing ground in various parts of Delhi, he said.

PM Modi accused AAP of conspiring to push people from 'purvanchal' out of the national capital, alleging that the party is full of hate for them.

He added that AAP engaged in lies and deceit while the Congress has betrayed people massively in the past 25 years.

Those born in the past 25 years or are in the 35-40 years group have seen nothing but distraction, he said, adding they have lost hope and are in despair.

According to PTI, PM Modi also said that defeating the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP would pave the way for fulfilling the resolve of making Delhi the developed capital of a developed India.

'Liquor is available but water is not'

Criticising AAP for failing to provide basic needs such as water to people, PM Modi said "liquor is available but water is not", while interacting with a BJP member.

PM Modi said BJP will run a massive campaign to ensure that drinking water reaches everyone once it is elected to power here, PTI stated.

"The 'aapda' did not fulfil any of its responsibility," he said, asking BJP members to carry videos and pictures of poor roads, drainage conditions and garbage, among other problems people are facing, to "expose" AAP.

He also stated that the Delhi government was responsible for a rise in people's electricity bills.

Slamming Kejriwal, he said that the "Sheeshmahal" is a live example of the AAP's deceit and lies. The BJP had dubbed Kejriwal's official residence as Sheeshmahal, claiming he spent crores on the house, PTI stated.

PM Modi also urged BJP members to ensure record polling in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

'AAP failed to fulfil its promise'

Without naming Kejriwal, he said the former CM had failed to clean the Yamuna river as he believes that cleaning the Yamuna does not get votes.

The prime minister said AAP also failed to fulfil its promise of building houses for the poor, and noted that the Centre has built thousands of homes for them.

He further alleged said that AAP only makes fake announcements and promised that the BJP will improve the condition of government schools in the national capital.

The BJP will record a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on the strength of its booth workers, he said, asserting that people, especially women, are leading its campaign.

Slamming Congress, PM Modi said the party often made false promises but the AAP has very much surpassed the main opposition party in doing so.

He said the BJP's model is based on truth and its state governments in Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha, among others, have fulfilled its promises, including releasing cash assistance to women.

It took over seven decades for various ills to grow in the Congress, but the AAP matched it in seven months and has surpassed it in the next nine years, he added, reported PTI.

Highlighting BJP's commitment to the middle class and improving ease of living, the prime minister said the central government has spent a significant amount of money for this, including by building Metro and highways.

To ensure the middle class enjoy a comfortable standard of living, the government spends significant amounts of money. "We have responded to the aspirations of the middle class in Delhi," he added.

The prime minister also noted that lakhs of families in Delhi are with central government employees and pensioners, and asserted that the 8th pay commission will change their fate, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)