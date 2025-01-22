He called for an increase in the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, citing the heavy financial burden on the middle class

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the nation's middle class, saying that they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism", PTI reported.

In a video message on Wednesday, he claimed that the middle class is the real superpower of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection.

Kejriwal announced the seven-point charter aimed to address the concerns of the middle class, PTI cited.

As per PTI, the demands included raising the education budget from the current 2 per cent to 10 per cent and setting a limit on private school fees. He also proposed subsidies and scholarships for higher education to make quality education accessible to all.

The AAP leader highlighted the need for an increase in healthcare spending, suggesting a rise to 10 per cent of the GDP, along with the removal of taxes on health insurance premiums.

He also called for an increase in the income tax exemption limit from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, citing the heavy financial burden on the middle class, PTI cited.

According to PTI, another demand was the removal of GST on essential goods, which Kejriwal argued disproportionately affects middle-class households. He also advocated for more strong retirement plans, including free healthcare for senior citizens in both private and government hospitals.

Additionally, he requested the union government to reintroduce the 50 per cent concession on train fares for senior citizens, which was discontinued in recent years.

Kejriwal accused the political parties of reducing the middle class to what he termed as a "slave mindset" since independence. He pledged that AAP MPs would raise the concerns of the middle class in upcoming parliamentary sessions, vowing to make their issues a central focus of the political discussions, PTI reported.

The announcement comes just weeks before the Delhi Assembly elections 2025 set to take place on February 5, with vote counting results to be declared on February 8.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 62 of the 70 assembly seats in 2020 Delhi elections, is seeking a third consecutive term.

