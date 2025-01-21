Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Aradhe at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

The Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Alok Aradhe, was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Chief Justice Aradhe at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, state legislative assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, judges of the Bombay High Court and senior government officers were present on the occasion, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

तेलंगणा उच्च न्यायालयाचे मुख्य न्यायमूर्ती न्या.आलोक आराधे यांनी आज मुंबई उच्च न्यायालयाच्या मुख्य न्यायमूर्ती पदाची शपथ घेतली.



राजभवन येथे झालेल्या एका छोटेखानी शपथविधी समारंभामध्ये राज्यपाल सी. पी. राधाकृष्णन यांनी न्या. आलोक आराधे यांना पदाची शपथ दिली.



— CP Radhakrishnan (@CPRGuv) January 21, 2025

The governor, the deputy CMs and state chief secretary Sujata Saunik congratulated the chief justice on his appointment.

Earlier, Saunik read out the notification of appointment of the chief justice issued by the Union government, it said.

