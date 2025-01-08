Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > AAP BJP showdown over Sheesh Mahal

AAP, BJP showdown over ‘Sheesh Mahal’

Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The party workers later tried to reach the Prime Minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, but were stopped by police again, following which they staged a “dharna”.

AAP, BJP showdown over ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP leaders stopped outside Delhi CM’s official residence. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
AAP, BJP showdown over ‘Sheesh Mahal’
x
00:00

A drama unfolded Wednesday outside the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, which was once occupied by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as AAP leaders attempted to enter it but were stopped by the police. The party workers later tried to reach the Prime Minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, but were stopped by police again, following which they staged a “dharna”.


AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj staged a sit-in outside the Flagstaff bungalow after they were not allowed to enter it, which they had invited the media to tour with them in a bid to counter the BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ jibes.


The party leaders accused the BJP-led central government of running away from the challenged inspection of the PM residence, which they alleged had been renovated at an inordinate cost. Police had set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.


BJP slams AAP leaders 

The BJP’s took a dig at Singh and Bharadwaj, saying they were trying to “forcibly” enter the premises of the CM which was an example of “irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour”. Their conduct was also an example of “political etiquette and ethics” being demolished, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has become a “monument of his extravagance” and the AAP cannot hide from this truth, he said. Trivedi claimed the people of Delhi are feeling cheated with the “disgusting display of corruption” in Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal” and they will give a “befitting and appropriate” reply to the AAP in the assembly elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party India news national news new delhi delhi bharatiya janata party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK