AAP, BJP showdown over ‘Sheesh Mahal’

AAP leaders stopped outside Delhi CM’s official residence. PIC/PTI

A drama unfolded Wednesday outside the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, which was once occupied by former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, as AAP leaders attempted to enter it but were stopped by the police. The party workers later tried to reach the Prime Minister’s official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, but were stopped by police again, following which they staged a “dharna”.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardawaj staged a sit-in outside the Flagstaff bungalow after they were not allowed to enter it, which they had invited the media to tour with them in a bid to counter the BJP’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ jibes.

The party leaders accused the BJP-led central government of running away from the challenged inspection of the PM residence, which they alleged had been renovated at an inordinate cost. Police had set up barricades and deployed personnel in front of the bungalow, preventing the AAP leaders from entering the premises.

BJP slams AAP leaders

The BJP’s took a dig at Singh and Bharadwaj, saying they were trying to “forcibly” enter the premises of the CM which was an example of “irresponsible, insane and anarchic behaviour”. Their conduct was also an example of “political etiquette and ethics” being demolished, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

Kejriwal’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ has become a “monument of his extravagance” and the AAP cannot hide from this truth, he said. Trivedi claimed the people of Delhi are feeling cheated with the “disgusting display of corruption” in Kejriwal’s “Sheesh Mahal” and they will give a “befitting and appropriate” reply to the AAP in the assembly elections.

