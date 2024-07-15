Delhi: Rains cause waterlogging, traffic woes

Commuters in Delhi faced a harrowing time on Monday as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city

A man holds an umbrella amid rains near India Gate in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Rains caused waterlogging and traffic woes in Delhi on Monday, reported the PTI.

Commuters in Delhi faced a harrowing time on Monday as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported from Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take a diversion from the Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and the Wazirabad flyover.

The commuters were asked to avoid the affected stretch that is under construction. However, police later said the waterlogging was cleared.

"Traffic is affected in both the carriageways of New Rohtak road due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat near Gali No 10," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

In another post on the microblogging platform, it said: "Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4 pm to 8 pm. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly."

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) said it received 48 calls regarding waterlogging and five to six regarding falling of trees across the national capital.

Police said they received 21 calls regarding traffic issues, two for tree falling -- at Vasant Kunj and Model Town -- and two regarding waterlogging. Subsequently, the water was pumped out of those areas, they said, as per the PTI.

Commuters took to X to share their woes.

They said the traffic was heavy in Bhalswa Dairy, Jwalapuri, from Khajuri to Bhajanpura, near Dhaula Kuan and the New Delhi railway station.

Several others said on X that they faced heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, on National Highway 8 and near the Jhandewalan metro station.

Odisha: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall till July 19

Odisha is bracing for prolonged rainfall in the next four days due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, reported the PTI.

While one low pressure area was formed, another is likely to follow on July 19, the weather department said.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may take place at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada on July 15 due to a low-pressure zone northwest of the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha coast, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)