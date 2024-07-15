Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi Rains cause waterlogging traffic woes

Delhi: Rains cause waterlogging, traffic woes

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Commuters in Delhi faced a harrowing time on Monday as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city

Delhi: Rains cause waterlogging, traffic woes

A man holds an umbrella amid rains near India Gate in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi: Rains cause waterlogging, traffic woes
x
00:00

Rains caused waterlogging and traffic woes in Delhi on Monday, reported the PTI.


Commuters in Delhi faced a harrowing time on Monday as they had to wade through waterlogged roads following rains in parts of the city, PTI reported.


Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported from Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, asking people to take a diversion from the Mall Road signal to Burai via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila and the Wazirabad flyover.


The commuters were asked to avoid the affected stretch that is under construction. However, police later said the waterlogging was cleared.

"Traffic is affected in both the carriageways of New Rohtak road due to waterlogging at Anand Parbat near Gali No 10," the Delhi Traffic Police said on X.

In another post on the microblogging platform, it said: "Today, in view of Jagannath Yatra, traffic will remain affected on Hauz Khas Village Road in the carriageway from Aurobindo Marg towards Hauz Khas Village from 4 pm to 8 pm. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch and plan their journey accordingly."

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) said it received 48 calls regarding waterlogging and five to six regarding falling of trees across the national capital.
Police said they received 21 calls regarding traffic issues, two for tree falling -- at Vasant Kunj and Model Town -- and two regarding waterlogging. Subsequently, the water was pumped out of those areas, they said, as per the PTI.

Commuters took to X to share their woes.

They said the traffic was heavy in Bhalswa Dairy, Jwalapuri, from Khajuri to Bhajanpura, near Dhaula Kuan and the New Delhi railway station.

Several others said on X that they faced heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, on National Highway 8 and near the Jhandewalan metro station.

Odisha: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall till July 19

Odisha is bracing for prolonged rainfall in the next four days due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, reported the PTI.

While one low pressure area was formed, another is likely to follow on July 19, the weather department said.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may take place at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada on July 15 due to a low-pressure zone northwest of the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha coast, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi delhi police Weather indian meteorological department India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK