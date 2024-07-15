Trees uprooted, houses damaged in Kerala amid heavy rains

Heavy rains also prompted the authorities to declare a holiday for educational institutions in seven districts on Monday

Incessant rains accompanied by gusty winds continued to batter several parts of Kerala leading tree collapse and houses damage incidents, reported the PTI.

Several houses suffered partial damage in the rural areas of northern Kozhikode including Onchiyam, Kottur, Payyoli and so on.

Heavy monsoon showers, accompanied by strong winds, have been reported across the state for the last two days.

In view of continuous rains, the district authorities of Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Ernakulam and Wayanad have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Shutters of various dams were also raised due to the rains.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rainfall in northern Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and placed these northern districts under red alert, according to the PTI.

According to its latest update, the weatherman issued an orange alert in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

In Kottayam district, fallen trees damaged houses and vehicles following heavy rains and gusty winds since early morning.

The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to maintain extra vigil as its shutters were raised.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion.

Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha till July 19 due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal

Odisha is bracing for prolonged rainfall in the next four days due to a low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, as per the PTI.

While one low pressure area was formed, another is likely to follow on July 19, the IMD said.

According to the weather agency, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may take place at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada on July 15 due to a low-pressure zone northwest of the west-central Bay of Bengal, off the South Odisha coast.

