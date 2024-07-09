Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said that the flood in Pilibhit has affected 252 villages across 5 tehsils

People make way through a flooded road following rains, in Pilibhit. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Pilibhit floods: IAF airlifts 7 stranded people x 00:00

Amid continuous downpour, the Uttar Pradesh government has expedited its relief and rescue operations on a war footing to prevent any loss of life and damage to property in flood-affected areas of the state.

Proactive measures have been implemented, leading to airlifting and rescue of seven individuals trapped in Pilibhit floods by an Air Force team on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Adityanath remains actively engaged in monitoring the flood-affected regions, providing necessary guidance to officials and the Relief department to ensure seamless operations. Efforts include relocating livestock to safer areas.

Currently, ten districts in the state are grappling with flood situation caused by heavy rains in Nepal and Uttarakhand. Relief operations are being conducted vigorously. Following CM Yogi's directives, assessments of crop damage are also underway.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said that the flood in Pilibhit has affected 252 villages across 5 tehsils. However, the water levels are receding in the area. The State Emergency Center received information about individuals stranded in floods in Binaura village, Pilibhit. The District Magistrate was informed about this.

Subsequently, a successful airlift operation rescued 7 individuals trapped in the floods, ensuring their safe relocation. Additionally, 7365 other people stranded by the floods were also safely evacuated and moved to secure locations, he added.

The Relief Commissioner further informed that one team each from NDRF, SDRF, and two teams from PAC are actively deployed in the affected areas. Additionally, rescue operations are being conducted by a team from SSB. A total of 37 boats are engaged in relief operations, assisting in evacuation efforts.

Furthermore, 23 shelters have been established, currently accommodating 261 people. "Community kitchens are operational to provide meals to everyone. In addition to this support, 3130 lunch packets have been distributed to residents in the flood-affected villages," the Relief Commissioner stated.

He further informed that 41 villages across 5 tehsils in Lakhimpur Kheri have also been affected by floods. A total of 221 people were safely evacuated through rescue operations conducted by one team each from NDRF and PAC. Additionally, 12 individuals stranded in village Murgaha of Nighasan were successfully relocated to a safe place.

"In Gonda, floods have impacted crops in 3 villages. Surveys to assess the damage have been completed, and the reports have been submitted to the government," he added.

Similarly, 20 villages across 3 tehsils in Balrampur have been affected by floods, with the current situation reported as normal. Relief operations are ongoing with one team each from SDRF, NDRF, and PAC deployed for assistance. 42 people of Shahjahanpur have been evacuated safely.

In Shravasti, 82 villages across 2 tehsils have been affected by the floods. Relief efforts are underway with the deployment of one team each from NDRF, SDRF, and PAC. Currently, the situation is reported to be under control.

Meanwhile, in Kushinagar, 16 villages across 2 tehsils have also been impacted by the floods. Relief operations are being conducted with one team each of SDRF and PAC. Presently, the situation is improving. Nutritious food is being provided to people through community kitchens.

In Shohratgarh tehsil of Siddharthnagar, the crops have been affected, and a survey report detailing the damage has been submitted to the government. In the Haraiya tehsil of Basti, a village has been affected, impacting 150 people from 35 families. To assist them, 4 boats have been deployed for transportation.

Similarly, in a tehsil of Shahjahanpur, crops have also been affected, and a survey is underway to assess the damage. During the floods, 42 people from 8 families were stranded, but all have been safely evacuated using boats. They are now accommodated safely at Panchayat Bhawan, where food arrangements have been made.

