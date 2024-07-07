The Rapti river crossed the danger mark in Shravasti, affecting 18 villages

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Rivers in spate, villages flooded in Uttar Pradesh as monsoon intensifies x 00:00

At least 12 women working in a field and their children were rescued from floodwaters in Uttar Pradesh's Shravasti district amid a rise in water levels in many rivers at several places as the monsoon gathered pace in the state, an official report said on Sunday.

With the monsoon becoming fully active and causing heavy rain, the water level of several rivers has started rising in many areas of Kushinagar, Balrampur and Shravasti districts, triggering floods and flood-like situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report from the Relief Commissioner's Office, water level of the Gandak river in Kushinagar crossed the danger mark, flooding 13 villages in the Khadda tehsil.

It said 66 people were trapped by floodwaters on an island in the district's Narayanpur area. Of them, 62 people were rescued and an operation was underway to bring the remaining four to safety.

The Rapti river crossed the danger mark in Shravasti, affecting 18 villages.

One National Disaster Response Force and two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) teams are deployed in the flood-affected areas. Nineteen flood posts have been set up in the district and the level in the Rapti barrage is being continuously monitored, it said.

The report said the operation to rescue the 12 women labourers and their children from a flood-hit Shravasti village began late on Saturday and was completed at 3 am.

The Rapti river has crossed the danger mark in Balrampur as well, leading to floods.

One team each of the State Disaster Response Force and the Flood PAC are deployed for relief in the affected areas. Thirty-two medical teams have also been formed, the report said.

Heavy rain is likely in Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Gonda, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Balrampur, Shravasti, Lakhimpur and other districts, the Met office has predicted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever