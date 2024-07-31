Breaking News
Delhi rains: 10 flights diverted due to heavy showers, airlines issue advisory for passengers

Updated on: 31 July,2024 09:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent

Top

The airlines said that flights might get affected due to the bad weather

Two-wheelers submerged at a waterlogged road during rain near Pusa Road area on Wednesday evening. Pic/PTI

As many as 10 flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted on Wednesday evening due to heavy rains in the national capital, reported the PTI.


An official said that at least 10 flights were diverted at the airport after 1930 hours due to bad weather.



On social media platform X, airlines said that flights might get affected due to the bad weather.


Vistara said flight UK998 from Pune to Delhi has been diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather at the Delhi airport.

Flights to and from Delhi may get affected due to bad weather this evening. "Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement", Air India said.

SpiceJet said that due to "bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected".

"We have a special announcement straight from the heavenly skies! The rain gods have decided to shower #Delhi with their blessings tonight. As a result, we're expecting heavy rainfall throughout the night," IndiGo said in a post on X and asked passengers to check the status of their flights.

The national capital witnessed heavy rains that also caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

Following Delhi rains, the national capital has been put on a 'red' alert.

The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin has included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.

Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour in Delhi.

(with PTI inputs)

