Delhi: Rape case accused nabbed from Gujarat after chase of 1500 kms

Updated on: 20 December,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
A process of proclamation was also initiated against the accused in the present case

Delhi: Rape case accused nabbed from Gujarat after chase of 1500 kms

Delhi: Rape case accused nabbed from Gujarat after chase of 1500 kms
Delhi Crime branch team arrested a 25-year-old man involved in a rape case in Badli, Delhi after an extensive 1500 km chase to Surat in Gujarat. The accused had been absconding since the registration of the case, Delhi police said on Thursday. A process of proclamation was also initiated against the accused in the present case. The accused was apprehended by the NR-I Crime Branch from Surat, Gujarat, after an extensive 1500 km chase.


"The complainant, an employee in Bagwan Pura, had been befriended by the accused while working together. Under the pretext of trust, he administered an intoxicating substance and committed sexual assault while capturing explicit photos and videos. He used these recordings to blackmail the victim, coercing her into further physical relations. The victim courageously reported the matter, leading to the registration of the case at PS SP Badli," Delhi police said.


Delhi police said that on December 16 actionable intelligence revealed the accused was hiding in Jai Ambey Nagar, Surat, Gujarat. Acting swiftly, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused, bringing him to justice.


The accused, Kuldeep, hails from District Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, and completed his education up to the 8th standard. He has been residing in Bawana, Delhi, for the past 5-6 years and is currently employed as a welder in a factory in the area, Delhi police said. Police further said that a mobile phone containing explicit videos and photos was used for blackmail and sextortion.

