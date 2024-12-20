DPS Dwarka in Delhi received a bomb threat email, prompting a major security operation. This marks the sixth such threat targeting schools in eleven days, leaving parents and authorities on edge.

A prominent Delhi school received a bomb threat via e-mail early on Friday morning, prompting a large-scale security operation, according to officials. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reported that the alarming message was sent to Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, located in Sector 23. “We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka,” a DFS official stated. Police, the fire department, bomb detection teams, and a dog squad were immediately dispatched to the site to carry out a thorough search operation, another official said.

This incident marks the sixth bomb threat targeting schools in Delhi within the last 11 days, as per PTI reports. Such threats have left students, parents, and school authorities in the national capital highly distressed. Despite extensive searches conducted by specialised teams, no suspicious items have been discovered in the recent spate of threats. However, authorities remain vigilant, continuing their investigations to ensure the safety of students and staff.

In a related event earlier this week, Crescent Public School in Saraswati Vihar, northwest Delhi, also received a bomb threat via email, according to the Delhi Fire Service. The DFS stated that personnel from the fire department, local police, bomb detection squads, and dog teams promptly responded to the alert. Following an exhaustive search, officials confirmed that no explosive devices or suspicious objects were found on the premises.

PTI reports indicate that several other schools across the city have been similarly targeted. Security teams were swiftly dispatched to each location, with searches conducted to eliminate any potential dangers. Authorities have yet to confirm the origins of these threats or establish any connection between the incidents.

This recent wave of bomb threats has raised concerns among parents and students, with many questioning the safety measures in place at educational institutions. The Delhi Police, in coordination with cybercrime units, are working diligently to trace the source of these emails. Officials have urged the public to remain calm but vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

In a separate development, schools in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday shifted to a hybrid mode of conducting classes due to anti-pollution measures imposed under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under these measures, physical attendance for students in classes 6 to 9 and 11 has been made optional, while hybrid (physical and online) learning remains in place. However, students in grades 10 and 12 are required to attend classes in person.

(With inputs from PTI)