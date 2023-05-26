Delhi services ordinance issue: Arvind Kejriwal seeks time to meet Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

Arvind Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, has sought support of various political parties, including the NCP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the TMC, on the Delhi services ordinance issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi for their support to oppose the Centre's ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

"Sought time this morning to meet Congress president Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The Centre on May 19 had promulgated the ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government had called a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, who is the AAP's national convener, has sought support of various political parties, including the NCP, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the TMC, on the Delhi services issue.

He is appealing to other parties too for support on the issue. The AAP has said that rejecting the proposed legislation to replace the ordinance will be a litmus test for the opposition unity.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said Arvind Kejriwal is the only chief minister of Delhi who is seeking full powers to function and is blaming external factors for his failure to deliver.

He said Sheila Dikshit had been chief minister of Delhi for 15 years who initiated a host of developmental projects in her time with the same powers even when there was a BJP government at the Centre.

"Whenever we raised the demand from the central government, we tried to work together with it and worked successfully. No wonder 150 flyovers were made, metro was introduced and CNG/ clean fuel was brought and industries were relocated," he said.

Khera also claimed Kejriwal was unique in his insistence on grant of full powers to him as Delhi chief minister, something no other politician who headed the state ever did.

"What is the reason that Arvind Kejriwal is alone in asking all powers? Neither Madan Lal Khurana, nor Sahib Singh Verma, nor Sushma Swaraj, nor Sheila Dikshit ji sought so, but Arvind Kejriwal is the only CM who wants full powers to function. You blame external factors for your failure," Khera told PTI.

"The Hindi proverb 'Naach na jaane, aangan tedha' ideally fits Kejriwal," he said when asked about Delhi chief minister's opposition to the Centre's ordinance which seeks to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)