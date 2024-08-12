Delhi: Seven-year-old boy drowns in waterlogged park after heavy rainfall

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the child had drowned in the jheel (pond) formed due to rainwater accumulation in the park

A seven-year-old boy died after drowning in a pond that formed after heavy rains at a DDA park in Delhi's Rohini, police said.

The incident happened in Sector-20, Rohini, under Aman Vihar police limits on Friday evening at 6:30 PM. On information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the child to the hospital but doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the child had drowned in the jheel (pond) formed due to rainwater accumulation in the park.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem and necessary legal action has been taken in the matter.

Earlier, three civil UPSC aspirants had died after a basement library at Rau's IAS Circle was flooded during heavy rain on July 27 in Old Rajinder Nagar.

