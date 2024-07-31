Woman stabbed to death, daughter injured in west Delhi

The injured women were taken to a hospital where Beena succumbed to her injuries

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death and her daughter critically injured by a man they knew in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.

Beena and Tanya (35) were attacked around 2:30 pm by one Rahul, who is said to be their relative. Locals immediately informed the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

The injured women were taken to a hospital where Beena succumbed to her injuries.

Beena and Tanya had come to Rahul's home to discuss some personal issues, Veer said.

Rahul, an alcoholic who often fought with people, fled after stabbing the women, the officer said and added multiple teams had been formed to trace the accused.

