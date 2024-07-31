Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Woman stabbed to death daughter injured in west Delhi

Woman stabbed to death, daughter injured in west Delhi

Updated on: 31 July,2024 12:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The injured women were taken to a hospital where Beena succumbed to her injuries

Woman stabbed to death, daughter injured in west Delhi

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Woman stabbed to death, daughter injured in west Delhi
x
00:00

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death and her daughter critically injured by a man they knew in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Tuesday, police said.


Beena and Tanya (35) were attacked around 2:30 pm by one Rahul, who is said to be their relative. Locals immediately informed the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.



The injured women were taken to a hospital where Beena succumbed to her injuries.


Beena and Tanya had come to Rahul's home to discuss some personal issues, Veer said.

Rahul, an alcoholic who often fought with people, fled after stabbing the women, the officer said and added multiple teams had been formed to trace the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi crime branch india India news delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK