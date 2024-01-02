Breaking News
Delhi: Three drug traffickers nabbed, over 400 grams heroin seized

Updated on: 02 January,2024 05:42 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to officials, at first, an accused identified as Mohd Nasir alias Kaku (19), involved in drug trafficking, was arrested near Anand Vihar Bus Terminal with 426 grams of heroin

The Delhi Crime Branch arrested three drug traffickers who were engaged in supplying drugs in the area of Delhi or the National Capital Region. A total of 426 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession, police said.


According to officials, at first, an accused identified as Mohd Nasir alias Kaku (19), involved in drug trafficking, was arrested near Anand Vihar Bus Terminal with 426 grams of heroin. At his instance, another accused, Mohd Bijli was apprehended from Delhi's Haiderpur, police said.


During further investigation, Mohd Bijli disclosed that he had procured the recovered contraband from two accused, Mujiv and Sohail. Following this, Sohail was arrested, while Mujiv was absconding, police said.


Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Police Crime Branch informed that it apprehended an international drug trafficker from Telangana.

The trafficker, according to Delhi Police, was convicted in a rape case and had been absconding after obtaining parole in 2014.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

