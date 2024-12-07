Delhi: Two shooters, wanted in Mundka murder case, arrested after brief exchange of fire

The other accused is Abhishek alias Ankit resident of Panipat, Haryana (Age 22 years). He is an active shooter and recruited a co-accused for the murder

A team from the Special Cell has arrested the two shooters wanted in the Mundka murder case after a brief exchange of gunfire in Rohini on Thursday night, Delhi police said. The accused have been identified as Narender alias Khilla resident of Kami Sonepat village, Haryana (age 24 years). He is the main conspirator of the murder and was in contact with jailed members of Tillu Gang as well as handler abroad. The other accused is Abhishek alias Ankit resident of Panipat, Haryana (Age 22 years). He is an active shooter and recruited a co-accused for the murder.

"On Dec 5, a specific information was received by the team of Insp. Sandeep Dabas regarding the movement of shooters in Rohini area. Accordingly, a trap was laid and at about 8:20 pm, the team spotted two persons on a motorcycle on Karala, Phirni road, Rohini who were identified by the informer, as Khilla and Ankit Jurasi, who were wanted in the case. They were signalled to stop by the police team after disclosing their identity, but the accused persons tried to flee the spot while firing at the police party, the police team also retaliated in self defence, and the accused persons were overpowered and apprehended," Delhi police said.

Both the accused received injuries on their legs during the shootout. On the night of November 9, Amit Lakra, a 26-year-old who had been released on bail in a robbery case, was shot dead in Mundka. The responsibility for this murder was claimed by the rival Tillu Tajpuriya - Davender Bambiha Gang through a social media post.

The team of Special Cell SWR had earlier arrested one person named Nihal resident of Yamuna Nagar after a shootout on the intervening night of Nov 13-14, who was one of the shooters in the Mundka Murder case. One more accused was arrested by Delhi Police while two main shooters remained at large and were evading arrest. Both the accused persons were wanted in case u/s 103/1(3)/5 BNS & 25/27 Arms Act P.S. Mundka Delhi.

