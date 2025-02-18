Delhi wakes up to cloudy morning, light rain expected

The minimum temperature settled at 13.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, while the humidity level stood at 91 per cent at 8. 30 am

Delhiites woke up to a cloudy sky on Tuesday morning with the weather department predicting light rainfall and drizzle in some parts of the city over the next few hours, reported news agency PTI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rainfall or drizzle is very likely to occur at a few places in Delhi, including Rohini, Badli, Pitampura, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj and parts of the NCR, reported PTI.

The minimum temperature settled at 13.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, while the humidity level stood at 91 per cent at 8. 30 am.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the air quality at 9 am was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 211, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi records the second-warmest day of the season as mercury touches 29 degrees C

Delhi witnessed the second-hottest day of the season on Monday, with the maximum temperature recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The hottest day of the season was recorded on February 11, when the maximum temperature reached 29.7 degrees Celsius.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 100 per cent and 42 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 231 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

