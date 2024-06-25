Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the minister ended her indefinite fast after she was hospitalized

Water Minister Atishi being shifted to LNJP hospital after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike. Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Delhi Water Minister Atishi ends hunger strike ends after hospitalisation x 00:00

Delhi Water Minister Atishi's indefinite hunger strike to demand water for the national capital amid its ongoing scarcity came to an end as she was hospitalized due to her worsening health conditions on Tuesday, reported PTI. Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21.

Atishi was admitted to the emergency ICU at the Lok Nayak Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday. As per the PTI report, her condition is stable now said the hospital's Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar.

"She was advised hospitalisation last evening after her sugar levels declined and the presence of ketones was detected in her urine. She had declined hospitalisation. However, at midnight, as her condition deteriorated and she was drowsy, she was admitted. She is currently stable and in the ICU. Her blood tests are being done," the senior doctor said.

As per the PTI report, the doctor said she is being given water and is on intravenous therapy. Her sugar levels had sharply declined to 36mg/dL which can have serious consequences. The normal sugar levels in the blood should be between 70 mg/dL and 100 mg/dL.

"Brain cells need glucose and if glucose does not reach them, it causes drowsiness and unconsciousness. If not given medical attention on time, a patient can go into a hypoglycemic coma. The fall in blood sugar levels can also lead to multiple organ failure. Hypoglycemia is a medical emergency for brain cells and other organs if not addressed in time," he added.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the minister ended her indefinite fast after she was hospitalised.

He further added that all AAP MPs will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana. The issue will also be raised by AAP and its political allies in Parliament, reported PTI citing him.

In the last three weeks, Haryana reduced Delhi's share of Yamuna water by 100 MGD. However, it has started increasing over the last two days and the shortfall is 90 MGD now, Singh said.

A post on 'X' from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official handle said the people of the city "will definitely give a reply to the injustice that the BJP government is doing" to the national capital.

दिल्ली की जल मंत्री आतिशी जी अनिश्चितकालीन अनशन पर बैठी थीं ताकि दिल्ली के लोगों को उनके हक़ का पानी मिल सके। कल रात उनकी तबियत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। उनके स्वास्थ्य को लेकर आज हर दिल्लीवासी चिंतित है। भाजपा की सरकार जो अन्याय दिल्ली के साथ कर रही… https://t.co/rwCeF8qiWQ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 25, 2024

Former DCW chief Swati Maliwal also wished Atishi a speedy recovery in a post on X.

आतिशी जी, गांधी जी ने अनशन की पवित्र विधि को सत्याग्रह का नाम दिया था। सत्याग्रह जो हमेशा सच्चे और पवित्र मन से किया जाता है।



मैंने दो बार अनशन किया। एक बार 10 दिन और एक बार 13 दिन। मेरे अनशन के बाद देश में बच्चों के बलात्कारियों को फाँसी की सजा हो, ऐसा क़ानून भी बना।



संघर्ष… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 25, 2024

Echoing similar sentiments, Sachdeva said the essence of satyagraha is to fight for the truth.

"We've been saying since June 21 that you cannot do satyagraha because you have no connection with the truth. From Mahatma Gandhi and Lala Lajpat Rai to Vinoba Bhave and Anna Hazare, satyagrahis fasted to reveal the truth, not to hide their administrative failures, as Atishi intended to do," he claimed.