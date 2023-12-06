Breaking News
Delhi's air quality improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Updated on: 06 December,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the data from CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday

Delhi's air quality improved slightly from 'very poor' on Tuesday to 'poor' on Wednesday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported news agency ANI.


As per the data from CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar stood at 291, in the IGI airport area at 279, in the ITO at 252, and in the Narela area at 283 on Wednesday.


Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted no rainfall in the National Capital till December 11. There will be clear skies with shallow to moderate fog in the morning across the city, reported ANI.


Earlier on Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into 'very poor' category in several areas.

Delhi has been experiencing air quality in the range of 'severe' to 'very poor' over the last few weeks.

Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai last week said that Grap-3 has been lifted in the national capital but the government is trying to ensure that Grap-1 and 2 are strictly implemented, reported ANI.

"Due to the change in weather during the last two days, there has been a decline in pollution. Commission for Air Quality Management has lifted the restrictions of Grap-3. The ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles and the ban on construction demolition have been lifted. GRAP 3 is imposed when AQI is 400, but it continued despite low AQI because fluctuations were visible in AQI after Diwali. If the wind speed slows down, AQI may increase again, hence GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 should be strictly implemented. For this, directions are being given to all the departments again," Gopal Rai said, reported ANI.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'. 

Earlier on Saturday, at least 18 Delhi-bound flights were diverted, while many others were delayed due to low visibility and bad weather at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, said airport sources, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

