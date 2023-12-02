Three Vistara flights bound for Delhi were diverted on Saturday morning due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport; one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and others to Jaipur.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Due to low visibility, 18 Delhi-bound flights diverted x 00:00

Three Vistara flights bound for Delhi were diverted on Saturday morning due to poor visibility at the Delhi airport, stated an agency report. According to the report, one flight was diverted to Ahmedabad and others to Jaipur.

According to the report, flight UK954 and Flight UK928, both from Mumbai to Delhi, were rerouted to Jaipur, as stated by Vistara Airlines in their social media posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to low visibility at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Jaipur (JAI) at 0945 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara wrote.

The airlines wrote in another post, "Flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather at Delhi airport and has arrived in Jaipur (JAI) at 0842 hours."

Reportedly, UK954 reached Jaipur at 8:42 am, while UK928 was expected to arrive at 9:45 a.m. Additionally, Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi was redirected back to Ahmedabad and was due to land at 10:00 am.

Reportedly, as many as 18 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted to various cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar due to adverse weather conditions on Saturday morning. The airport issued a notice on X around 08,10 am, indicating the implementation of low visibility procedures.

Delhi's Environment Minister announced the lifting of Grap-3 but emphasised strict adherence to Grap-1 and 2 to address the concerning air quality situation.

The visibility was notably low in parts of Delhi, with the air quality categorised as 'very poor' in several areas. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported 'very poor' air quality readings in places like Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar, with readings reaching 388 and 386 AQI respectively at 6 a.m. Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport registered an AQI of 375 at 10:00 am.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!