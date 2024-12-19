Delhi’s Air Quality Index remains in the severe category, with visibility impacted by thick fog and smog. The city's cold wave and hazardous air quality continue to pose health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups

The national capital continues to battle severe air pollution, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday. At 8 a.m., the AQI in Delhi stood at 448, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with several areas across the city recording similarly hazardous levels of pollution.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 478, followed closely by Ashok Vihar with 474, Bawana at 460, and DTU at 461. These figures fall within the 'severe' category, which is defined by an AQI range of 401-500. Such levels of air pollution are extremely harmful to health, especially for vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and those with respiratory or heart conditions.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is also grappling with a persistent cold wave, as the minimum temperature for the day was recorded at 7°C. In addition to the cold temperatures, dense fog and smog are expected to worsen due to the predominant surface winds blowing from the north.

Residents have been facing immense challenges as the smog has reduced visibility, making travel difficult. A local pedestrian shared concerns about the worsening weather conditions. "This year, the winters have arrived late, and it looks like they will last much longer, making the situation tougher in the coming days," he said.

The cold wave is particularly difficult for the homeless population in Delhi, who have no shelter to escape the freezing temperatures. Another pedestrian highlighted the plight of those without adequate accommodation, particularly those seeking shelter outside hospitals like AIIMS. "The situation is getting worse for those who have no roof over their heads. People should take extra precautions to maintain their body temperatures," he added.

Amidst these harsh conditions, Air Force personnel were seen rehearsing for the 78th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path.

The severe air quality and dropping temperatures have prompted authorities to implement Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) since December 16. This decision was triggered by the AQI exceeding the 400 mark, with the AQI reaching 399 on Monday night before breaching into the severe category by 10 p.m.

With the cold wave and smog intensifying, the health of the city's residents continues to be at risk, and experts are urging citizens to take all necessary precautions during this challenging period.

