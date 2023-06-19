Democracy in India ends where J&K begins, says Omar as UT completes five years under central rule

Jammu and Kashmir Monday completed five years under the federal rule, without an elected government, prompting a scathing attack from the mainstream National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party over the delay in restoration of democracy in the erstwhile state

Jammu and Kashmir Monday completed five years under the federal rule, without an elected government, prompting a scathing attack from the mainstream National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party over the delay in restoration of democracy in the erstwhile state.

The erstwhile state’s last elected government operated in a coalition between Bharatiya Janata Party and People’s Democratic Party led by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from 2015 to 2018. Mufti resigned from the post of the chief minister on June 19, 2018 after BJP withdrew support to the coalition government.

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India unilaterally revoked the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two federally administered Union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a tweet, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said democracy in India ends where Jammu and Kashmir begins.

"Democracy is in our veins, it is in our culture'; 'India is the mother of democracy'; 'India is the temple of democracy'. Great sounding words that the international community lap up & regurgitate ad-nauseam. Meanwhile J&K completes 5 years under central rule today. Democracy ends where J&K begins," he tweeted.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said the entire nation should hang its head in shame.

"Entire nation & its leadership must hang their heads in shame for calling itself 'Mother Of Democracy'. J&K languishes under central rule for a staggering 5 years, with the last election held 9 years ago. The blatant disregard for people's rights & representation is appalling," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the chorus for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is growing with all political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), urging the Election Commission to announce the poll dates.

The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir took place in 2014. (With inputs from PTI)