Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > India News > Article > Dense fog disrupts flight operations in major cities including Delhi Hyderabad and Bangalore

Dense fog disrupts flight operations in major cities including Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore

Updated on: 25 December,2023 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Flight operations in major Indian cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, were disrupted on Monday due to dense fog affecting visibility

Dense fog disrupts flight operations in major cities including Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Dense fog disrupts flight operations in major cities including Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore
x
00:00

Flight operations in major Indian cities, including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, were disrupted on Monday due to dense fog affecting visibility.


Passengers complained about delays and disruptions on social media, while airlines such as IndiGo and SpiceJet informed them about the low visibility conditions.


The Delhi airport issued an advisory, urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information, especially for non-CAT III compliant flights.


CAT III, an anti-fog landing system, was mentioned in the advisory as a critical factor during poor visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported very dense fog with zero visibility at the Delhi airport from 5:30 am onwards, and visibility in parts of the national capital dropped to a mere 125 meters.

Bengaluru also experienced thick fog, leading to the diversion and return of two Hyderabad-bound Vistara flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Poor weather conditions at Hyderabad airport prompted the return of UK837 from Mumbai to Hyderabad and the diversion and return of UK897 from Bangalore to Hyderabad.

In Punjab's Bathinda, dense fog caused inconvenience for commuters, with increased risks of accidents due to reduced visibility.

A roadways bus in Haryana collided with a trolley near Ashrafgarh Dauri village in the Jind district, resulting in injuries to several passengers. According to reports, the accident was attributed to the dense fog in the area.

The IMD predicted very dense fog in various parts of the country until January 2. Isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh were expected to experience very dense fog from December 25 to 27, while Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh were likely to face such conditions on December 25.

Dense fog conditions were anticipated in West Uttar Pradesh from December 25 to 27, Gangetic West Bengal on December 25, Odisha on December 25 and 26, Rajasthan on December 26, and Madhya Pradesh on December 26 and 27.

Punjab and Haryana were forecasted to experience dense fog on December 28 and 29, while Delhi was expected to have dense fog from December 25 to 28 and foggy conditions on December 29 and 30.

The northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, were also predicted to have fog conditions from December 27 to 29, according to the weather agency's forecasts. (With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india India news national news delhi airport delhi hyderabad kolkata

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK