Delhi is facing dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and pushing the air quality index (AQI) to a severe 409. Flight services have been impacted, and night shelters are full as temperatures dip further.

A thick blanket of fog covered the national capital on Friday morning, causing visibility to plummet to zero and severely impacting normal life.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded a temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. The forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius for the day, with "very dense fog" persisting throughout.

As per ANI, the dense fog has significantly disrupted flight operations at Delhi Airport. In response, the airport authorities issued an advisory for passengers, warning of delays in flight departures. While flights equipped with CAT III compliance are able to operate, passengers were urged to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates.

The advisory stated: "Due to dense fog, there has been impact on flight departures. However, flights which are CAT III compliant are able to land and depart from Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital has also deteriorated drastically, falling into the 'severe' category. As per ANI, the Central Pollution Control Board recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 409 at 7 am on Friday, compared to 299 at the same time yesterday. An AQI of 409 places the air quality in the 'severe' category, posing a health risk to residents.

The AQI scale classifies air quality as follows: 'good' (0-50), 'satisfactory' (51-100), 'moderate' (101-200), 'poor' (201-300), 'very poor' (301-400), and 'severe' (401-500).

As temperatures continue to drop, the plight of Delhi's homeless has worsened. Several night shelters across the city reported full occupancy, with all beds being utilised to protect residents from the biting cold. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has stepped up efforts, setting up 235 pagoda tents in key locations, including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin flyover, to accommodate those without shelter.

The combination of dense fog, plummeting temperatures, and worsening air quality has created challenging conditions in the capital, with authorities urging caution and preparedness among residents.

