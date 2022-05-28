DGCA imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to specially-abled child

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 04:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was 'visibly in panic'. As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents 'who were accompanying him' also decided not to enter the plane

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo airline for denying boarding to a specially-abled child at Ranchi airport on May 7.

IndiGo had on May 9 said the boy was denied permission to board the Ranchi-Hyderabad flight as he was "visibly in panic". As the boy was prohibited from boarding, his parents "who were accompanying him" also decided not to enter the plane.




The DGCA had on May 9 formed a three-member team to investigate the incident.


"It has been observed that the handling of the special child by the Indigo ground staff was deficient and ended up exacerbating the situation," said a statement by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

More compassionate handling would have smoothened nerves, calmed the child and obviated the need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers, it mentioned.

Special situations deserve extraordinary responses but the airline's staff failed to rise up to the occasion, and in the process, committed lapses in adherence to the letter and spirit of the Civil Aviation Requirements (regulations), it noted.

"In view of this, the competent authority in the DGCA has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5 lakhs on the airline under the provisions of the relevant Aircraft Rules," it mentioned.

