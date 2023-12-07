Breaking News
Disha Salian death case being raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab

Updated on: 07 December,2023 09:17 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab said that the Disha Salian death case is being raised to defame Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray

Disha Salian death case being raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab

Anil Parab. File Pic

The Disha Salian death case, manager of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is being raised to defame Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


He said that the case was also being raised to pressure his party which is seeking to corner the Maharashtra government in the on-going winter session in Nagpur.


MLC Anil Parab said that a closure report has been filed in the Disha Salian death case by the Mumbai Police and political rivals are raising "stale" issues.


"The issue is being raised to defame Aaditya Thackeray and also so that the Shiv Sena (UBT) should not take an aggressive stand during the Winter Session of state legislature. We are not going to be cowed down by this," Anil Parab claimed, according to the PTI.

In the Maharashtra Assembly winter session held last year, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the death of Disha Salian.

According to the Mumbai Police, Disha Salian had allegedly committed suicide on June 9, 2020 in the northern suburbs of the city and an accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the case.

Some leaders have alleged she was murdered and have sought to drag Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray into the case, as per the PTI.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar said appointing a Special Investigation Team was a demand made since a long time by many leaders.

"Many leaders had raised doubts in the Disha Salian case. But even if it is delayed, the Maharashtra government has appointed Special Investigation Team to address the doubts," Pravin Darekar said, according to the news agency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Prasad Lad said that there is no question of putting Aaditya Thackeray in trouble.

"(Union minister) Narayan Rane and (BJP MLA) Nitesh Rane had been raising the issue for an impartial probe, but his (Aaditya's) father (Uddhav Thackeray) was the CM," he said, as per the PTI.

The Special Investigation Team will clear all doubts, BJP leader Prasad Lad claimed.

(with PTI inputs)

maharashtra sushant singh rajput shiv sena aaditya thackeray BJP India news

