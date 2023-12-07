Mumbai Police asks motorists to clear pending e-challans, appeals to remain present at Lok Adalat on Dec 9

Mumbai Police on Thursday asked traffic rules violators to clear their pending e-challans at the earliest The police have asked the motorists who have pending e-challans to be present at a Lok Adalat on December 9

Mumbai Police on Thursday asked traffic rules violators to clear their pending e-challans at the earliest failing which they may face legal action. The police have asked the motorists who have pending e-challans to be present at a Lok Adalat on December 9, an official statement said on Thursday.

The police, in the statement said that the motorists who commit traffic offences face action as per provisions of Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act). Offenders receive messages detailing the violation and applicable fine on their mobile phones registered in Regional Traffic Office. Despite this significant number of drivers

neglect to pay fines.

The police said, as many as 17,10,519 motorists, who had committed offences under the Motor Vehicle Act have been served notices through the District Legal Services Authority, Mumbai urging them to make the payment of unpaid e-challans. All concerned vehicle owners should pay fines of pending traffic e-challans through the online portal, “Mumtrafficapp” mobile app, Net Banking or the nearest traffic police division as soon as possible.

"Those who do not pay their fines are requested to remain present in Lok Adalat on Saturday, 09th of December, 2023. Those who still do not make payment of unpaid e-challan fine amount shall face legal action through court proceedings," the police said.

Meanwhile, in March this year, the Mumbai Traffic Police had issued e-challans against various violations on March 7 as the city witnessed Holi celebrations in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Traffic Police had penalised as many as 11,000 motorists including bikers for various traffic rules violations in the city.

“We were on the streets amidst Holi celebrations, to prevent anything 'un-holy' from happening. These 11,010 offences could have easily turned into something more unpleasant,” Mumbai Traffic Police had earlier said on X (formerly Twitter).

The said data was collected till 7 pm on March 8. The Mumbai Traffic Police had shared a poster on X with the data that shows the number and type of offences.

It had mentioned that the traffic rules violators included, riding bikes without helmet: 10,066, riding bike triple seat: 549, driving wrong side: 275 and Drink and Drive : 120.

