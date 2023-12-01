Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din

Visitors will arrive in large numbers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din from Monday to Thursday, affecting the movement of vehicles in the area

The traffic police in Mumbai have made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during 'Mahaparinirvan Din', the 67th death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on December 6, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Visitors will arrive in large numbers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to Dr Ambedkar ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din from Monday to Thursday, affecting the movement of vehicles in the area, the official said, reported PTI.

To ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, the traffic police will impose restrictions from 6 am on Tuesday to 12 am on Thursday, he said, reported PTI.

The Swatantryaveer Savarkar Road will be closed from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Hinduja Hospital, while the north-bound of S K Bole Road will operate as a one-way from Siddhivinayak Temple junction to Portuguese Church junction, the official said, reported PTI.

Several roads, including Ranade Road, will be closed for vehicles and there will be restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles on the SV Road-Mahim junction to Hardikar junction, he said, reported PTI.

Arrangements have been made for food stalls at three places, while five taxi stands in Dadar (east) will remain closed for five days, the official said, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists for the ongoing construction of Mumbai Metro Line 3 underground station work in BKC.

In a traffic advisory, Mumbai Police said the work of Metro Line 3, Package C 5 under BKC Traffic Division Jurisdiction is underway to make an underground station of Vidyanagari Underground Metro, on the way to Swargdar Smashan Bhoomi, New Link Road and Shardadevi Marg wherein both roads converge at Sant Tukaram Building, Hanuman Bhau Sridhar Bhosle Chowk, whereas a temporary unpaved road was constructed on both the former roads to connect the above mentioned Metro underground station. For that, it is necessary to stop the traffic of both Sharda Devi Marg and New Link Road, which are used to reach the BKC area from the Western Highway.

The police said, from 02/12/2023 time 00:01 to 03/12/2023 time 23.59 hours, the traffic system will be released from the said route as per requirement to regulate the traffic in the said area and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, the following changes are being made in the traffic management.

