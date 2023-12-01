Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists for the ongoing construction of Mumbai Metro Line 3 underground station work in BKC

Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for motorists for the ongoing construction of Mumbai Metro Line 3 underground station work in BKC.

In a traffic advisory, Mumbai Police said the work of Metro Line 3, Package C 5 under BKC Traffic Division Jurisdiction is underway to make an underground station of Vidyanagari Underground Metro, on the way to Swargdar Smashan Bhoomi, New Link Road and Shardadevi Marg wherein both roads converge at Sant Tukaram Building, Hanuman Bhau Sridhar Bhosle Chowk, whereas a temporary unpaved road was constructed on both the former roads to connect the above mentioned Metro underground station. For that, it is necessary to stop the traffic of both Sharda Devi Marg and New Link Road, which are used to reach the BKC area from the Western Highway.

The police said, from 02/12/2023 time 00:01 to 03/12/2023 time 23.59 hours, the traffic system will be released from the said route as per requirement to regulate the traffic in the said area and to avoid inconvenience to the general public, the following changes are being made in the traffic management.

It said, in order to facilitate smooth and fast flow of traffic on the said road

and also in order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public the traffic notification was being issued.

The notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (H.Q. & Central), Traffic, Mumbai.

It said, the following order was being issued.

Road Closure

1) All vehicles going from BKC area, Valmiki Nagar via New Link Road to Western Highway will be blocked from Valmiki Nagar, Mithi River Nala Bridge.

2) From Western Expressway to BKC Premises, Bharat Nagar, Valmiki Nagar via Shardadevi Road entry of all vehicles will be restricted from Teachers Colony Bus Stop/UPL Tower.

Alternate Route

1) Valmiki Nagar Mithi River Nala Bridge Kanakia Paris Right Turn Ekvira Macchi Market Left Turn Cardinal Gracious School, Kherwadi Service Road Take Left Right Turn to Desired Destination.

2) Teachers Colony Bus Stop/UPL Tower- Cardinal Geshes School to take Left Turn to- Ekvira Machhi Market Right Turn Kanakia Paris will take a left turn proceed to the desired destination.

"The above order will be in force from date 02/12/2023 till date 03/12/2023," the police said.

