Mumbai police's sniffer dog 'Leo' locates missing 6-year-old child

A sniffer dog from Mumbai Police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) played a crucial role in locating a minor who had gone missing. According to a report in ANI, the minor, who is six-year-old, had gone missing from Ashok Nagar area of Andheri.

According to the report, the child had gone out to play with friends but did not return home. This distressed the family members and they set out to look for the child. Despite their exhaustive search efforts, the child remained untraceable, leading them to approach the nearby Powai police station for assistance, added the ANI report.

The Powai police, according to the report, registered a case and swung into action. They organised a dedicated team to look for the minor. However, lack of CCTV cameras in the locality, which is a slum area, became a hurdle in their path. The police were also seeking information from their informants, sought locals' cooperation.

To enhance the search operation, they also brought in a canine squad. Using scent from the child's t-shirt, Leo, a search dog was deployed beginning from the child's residence. Following the canine, the police reached the Ambedkar Garden and found the minor.

Meanwhile, in another incident from last month the Bhoiwada police successfully located a 15-year-old boy who was missing for eight days. The teen had disappeared after an altercation with his tutor.

Mid-day had earlier reported that the missing boy failed to return home on September 26 from his tuition classes which worried his father (50). He began searching for his frantically and as the hours turned into days with no sign of his son, the man approached the police. The cops had initially registered a kidnapping case to track him down.

After examining the CCTV footage from location the boy was last seen at, they deduced that he headed towards Dadar railway station. After search operation lasting for almost a week, they eventually found him outside Swami Narayan temple in Dadar on October 4 and was reunited with his parents. The boy had reportedly overwrote his scores on report card and forged his mother's signatures. When the teacher learnt of it, she told his father and requested a meeting at school. the boy was scared and thus returned home, packed his bag, took some clothes and some money along.

