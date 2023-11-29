Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai polices sniffer dog finds kidnapped six year old in 90 minutes

Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes

Updated on: 29 November,2023 08:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Leo, a Doberman, found the boy 500 metres away from his house in Ashok Nagar slum in suburban Andheri (East) on early Friday morning

Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai police's sniffer dog finds kidnapped six-year-old in 90 minutes
x
00:00

A sniffer dog of the Mumbai police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad traced a kidnapped six-year-old boy in just 90 minutes, police said on Wednesday.


Leo, a Doberman, found the boy 500 metres away from his house in Ashok Nagar slum in suburban Andheri (East) on early Friday morning.


The boy's family approached the Powai police a little after midnight after an unidentified person abducted the child when he was playing outside his shanty, said an official.


The family told the police that the boy had changed clothes before stepping out. The police brought in Leo and gave him the boy's t-shirt to sniff.

Soon, Leo led the police team to the boy, apparently abandoned by the unidentified kidnapper in panic, the official said.

Police are conducting further probe, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai mumbai news powai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK