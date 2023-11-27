Mumbai: Cop delivers instant justice to man who slapped her child

Four-year-old had altercation with man’s daughter over a toy at a play zone

The incident took place at Moksh Plaza on Saturday. File pic

A female sub-inspector dragged a man to the police station and registered an FIR after he slapped her son following an altercation the boy had with his 4-year-old daughter. “I prioritise being a mother above my role as a police officer,” she told mid-day claiming that she took action not as an officer but as a distressed mother. The incident took place in the play zone at a mall in Borivli West.

“The altercation between my son and the accused man's four-year-old daughter began over a toy. Instead of trying to resolve the issue, the man entered the play zone and violently hit my son,” the sub-inspector said, emphasising that she did not exploit her authority to shield her child.

The incident, captured on CCTV cameras, occurred at the Humpty Dumpty Play Zone at Moksh Plaza on S V Road in Borivali West around 7 pm on Saturday. “I may serve in the police department, but I never misuse my power. My priority is being a mother, especially when I'm off duty. Child disputes are common, but this man's violent act against my son was intolerable. I intervened to protect my child when I witnessed the assault. Instead of resolving their fight, this man entered the play zone and slapped my child in front of me. My child fell down. When I saw this, I entered the play zone, checked my child's face and found it swollen as he cried,” she said, adding that her husband intervened but was abused by the man who also tore his shirt.

“This kind of behaviour is not acceptable. I am a policewoman and was forced to take the law into my own hands. I also hit the man and dragged him to the Borivali police station where an FIR was registered. I was off duty when the incident happened. I was a mother and not a police officer. I hit the accused because he slapped my child who is innocent. This was not my anger,” she explained.

Elaborating on the distress caused to her son, she added, “My child suffered emotional distress and physical harm. I promptly intervened when I saw him in pain. In the heat of the moment, I confronted the man physically, ensuring he faced legal consequences by filing an FIR. It wasn't about anger; it was about defending my innocent child and ensuring he got justice.” The child is currently undergoing counselling due to the incident.

According to the PSI, despite seeking professional help for her son's emotional well-being, he remains deeply affected, recounting how the man tore his father's shirt and slapped him. “Our family has never resorted to violence. It's imperative that this individual faces the consequences for his actions,” she said.

Speaking with mid-day senior inspector Ninad Sawant said, “We have registered an FIR against the accused for slapping the child. We have sent him a notice to be present for investigation. We are also checking CCTV footage of the play zone.”