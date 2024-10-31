The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations, police said

A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler reportedly exploded in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru town on Thursday, the police said, according to the PTI.

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations, police said.

The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot, a senior police official told PTI based on preliminary investigation.

The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

According to police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered.

CCTV footage aired by TV channels purportedly showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area.

A case was registered and investigations was on.

Man killed, wife injured in cylinder explosion in Kanpur

In an another incident in Uttar Pradesh, a 40-year-old man died and his wife was injured in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in the Gandhi Nagar area in Kanpur on Thursday morning, the police said, reported the PTI.

"The deceased identified as Surendra was returning home with an LPG cylinder on his two-wheeler and while trying to unload the cylinder from the bike in front of his house, it suddenly exploded," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi told reporters.

While the man died on the spot, his 38-year-old wife who rushed to his rescue suffered severe injuries in the incident. She was later rushed to a hospital where she has been admitted and undergoing medical treatment, the police officer said, adding that no other person apart from the woman was injured in the incident.

He said the local police and forensic experts reached the spot shortly after the incident and the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings in the case were underway, the DCP said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)