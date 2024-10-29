A midnight explosion during the Theyyam ritual at the Veerarkavu Temple in Kasaragod, Kerala, led to widespread panic, injuring over 150 people, with some in serious condition. Authorities are investigating the cause, suspected to be linked to improperly stored fireworks.

A midnight explosion at a temple festival led to over 150 injuries. Preliminary findings suggest violations in fireworks storage contributed to the blast. Hundreds fled in chaos as the festive atmosphere turned to panic.

A festive night turned chaotic in Kasaragod when a loud explosion interrupted the Theyyam ritual at the Veerarkavu Temple, sending hundreds of spectators fleeing in panic. The incident, which occurred around midnight, shocked the gathered crowd and resulted in over 150 injuries, with eight individuals reported to be in serious condition.

Eyewitness accounts and mobile phone footage shared by local news channels depicted a scene of confusion and terror. The vibrant Theyyam performance, with its intricate red attire and traditional fervour, was abruptly overshadowed by a thunderous blast and a fireball that erupted near the temple. Panic ensued as people, including women and children, scrambled to escape the sudden danger.

Witnesses described the chaos, with one young man recalling, “We were enjoying the Theyyam when we suddenly heard a huge explosion and saw flames in the distance. We quickly moved to safety.” Another eyewitness spoke of the stampede that followed, as the crowd, unprepared for the disaster, rushed to find an exit. Many survivors struggled to comprehend the incident, grappling with the shock of the unexpected explosion.

Reports suggest that the explosion may have originated from a storage facility near the temple where fireworks were kept. An elderly witness speculated that a spark from a firecracker could have ignited the stored explosives. “There were so many people near the shed, and when the blast occurred, it was hard for anyone to escape,” he recounted.

Local authorities have confirmed that more than 150 individuals sustained injuries, with many taken to hospitals in Kasaragod, Kannur, and Mangaluru for treatment. The District Collector reported that some of the seriously injured victims suffered burns covering up to 80 per cent of their bodies.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Samples have been collected from the site, and a case has been filed. Preliminary findings indicate that safety measures were severely neglected, with the fireworks storage facility and the bursting site situated too close together. The Collector stated that the mandatory safety distance of at least 100 metres was not maintained, and no permissions were obtained for storing the fireworks.

The police are currently probing the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident at Veerarkavu Temple, as the community mourns the disruption of a cultural celebration that turned into a night of horror. As per PTI reports, the incident has raised serious concerns about safety regulations surrounding fireworks at public events in the region.

