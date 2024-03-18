Kerala: One dead, 30 injured in bus accident in Kasaragod

One person died and 30 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Kasaragod of Kerala, the police said

One person died and 30 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the highway in Kasaragod of Kerala on Monday, the police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place when the bus, which was coming from Mangaluru in Karnataka to Kannur in Kerala, turned turtle after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said, citing an initial probe, the news agency reported on Monday.

"The incident took place in the evening and the driver lost his life in the accident. As per the preliminary reports, over 30 people were injured and have been admitted to the nearby hospitals," the police told PTI.

At least 26 people were shifted to the District Hospital alone, the police said, adding that others were admitted to nearby hospitals.

The nature and seriousness of the injuries of those admitted to hospitals are yet to be fully ascertained, the police said.

Police said that the road was laid recently, leading to a height difference between the road and the adjoining land. This could have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle, they said, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, three persons were killed and two others injured in two separate accidents in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Raisen districts on Monday, police said, the PTI reported.

According to the PTI, two persons were killed in Sagar district while one death took place in Raisen district, the officials said on Monday.

In Sagar district of MP, two motorcycles collided head on at Sumreri trisection on Bina Road, killing two men in the 24-40 age group on the spot, Khurai Dehas police station in-charge Dhanendra Yadav said, as per the PTI.

A couple riding with one of the deceased has been injured and are hospitalised in the accident, he added, the news agency reported.

In Raisen district, a 35-year-old man posted in the collector's office in Vidisha was killed when his car overturned in a bid to save a cyclist on Bhopal-Vidisha Highway, said Salamatpur police station in-charge Ramesh Raghuvanshi.

(with PTI inputs)

