On the occasion of Diwali, banks are expected to be closed on specific days across India to celebrate it

Representational Image

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: Are banks closed on Diwali 31 or 1? List of bank holidays in November and December x 00:00

Deepavali, commonly known as Diwali, is the most widely observed Hindu festival in India that is celebrated in many different ways, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the festival of lights is almost nearing, banks are expected to be closed on specific days across India to celebrate it. Different states will have different bank holidays, while some banks will have a long holiday.

Here's a list of the bank holidays in different states:

October 31: Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

Diwali and Lakshmi Puja marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya along with Mata Sita, and Lakshman after defeating Ravana.

Banks in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal will be closed.

November 1: Deepavali, Kut Festival, and Kannada Rajyotsava

Kut is a harvest festival to honour the deity for a good harvest, mostly celebrated in the northeastern states of India. There are different forms of Kut celebration.

Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Kannada Rajyotsava, is the Karnataka Formation Day celebrated annually on November 1.

Banks in the states of Tripura, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Manipur will remain closed.

November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Savant New Year Day

Balipratipada symbolises the annual return of Bali to earth and the victory of Vamana, one of the forms of the god Vishnu.

Govardhan Pooja is celebrated after Diwali and is dedicated to the Govardhan Parvat.

Vikram Samvat New Year is a regional public holiday in Gujarat marking the start of a new year.

Banks will be closed in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

November 3

Banks will be closed in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim

Banks in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra will closed for four consecutive days from October 31 to November 3, while banks in the states of Uttarakhand and Sikkim will be closed for three consecutive days from November 1 to 3

November 9: Second Saturday Bank Holiday

November 15 : Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 23: Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday

December 14: Second Saturday Bank Holiday

December 25: Christmas Day

December 28: Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday