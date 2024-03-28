Breaking News
Don't have that kind of money to contest: Niramala Sitharaman opts not to fight Lok Sabha polls
Don't have that kind of money to contest: Niramala Sitharaman opts not to fight Lok Sabha polls

Updated on: 28 March,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI

When asked why she does not have enough funds to contest elections, Sitharaman said, "My salary, my earnings, and my savings are mine and not the Consolidated Fund of India"

Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that she would not contest the Lok Sabha election, adding that Bharatiya Janata Party asked her to contest the polls from Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.


"Party did ask me, after thinking over a week or days, I just went back to say ...may be not. Because my party president asked me, would you want to contest somewhere in the south-option is somewhere in South, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh", said Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking at the Times Now summit.


"But I don't have that kind of money to contest, I also have a problem because whether it is Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, there is also going to be a question of various winability criteria that they use, are you from this community or from that religion. I said no I dont think I am going to be able to do it. The party was graceful enough and I am very grateful to accept my argument, and I am not contesting", the Union Finance Minister said.


When asked why she does not have enough funds to contest elections, Sitharaman said, "My salary, my earnings, and my savings are mine and not the Consolidated Fund of India."

Nirmala Sitharaman has served as the Union Defence Minister. In 2014, she was elected as Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh. She has also served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs and later the Minister for Commerce and Industry with Independent Charge.

As the Defence Minister, Sitharaman is credited with expediting the decision-making process relating to procurement in defence sector. She constituted a Defence Planning Committee to formulate an "action plan" to effectively overcome with various security challenges facing the nation.

Sitharaman joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2008 and has served as a national spokesperson for the party since 2010.

Sitharaman was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on August 18, 1959. She completed her graduation from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College, Tiruchirappalli and obtained her M.A. (Economics) from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

On March 2, Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi again.Of 195 candidates, 34 are Ministers from Centre and States, while two are former Chief Ministers who are on the list.

Home Minister Amit Shah will contest from Gandhinagar, while Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will contest from Porbandar.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar will contest from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest from Dibrugarh, Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh. Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri Swaraj has been fielded from New Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Lucknow, Smriti Irani will again contest from Amethi. Ajay Mishra Teni,MOS Home will again contest from Khiri. BJP leader Alok Sharma to contest from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh while former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Vidisha. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined BJP from Congress in 2020, to contest from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

