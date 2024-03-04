Jairam Ramesh said they are still hopeful and believe that when Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she is in INDIA alliance, her priority is to defeat BJP.

Jairam Ramesh

Listen to this article Doors still open for TMC: Jairam Ramesh x 00:00

Even as the Trinamool Congress has decided to contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, the Congress on Sunday said doors are still open for an alliance.

Ahead of opposition's the rally in Patna, Congress general secretary and in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh told PTI they are still hopeful and believe that when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says she is in the INDIA alliance, her priority is to defeat the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We take that as a statement of her priority and intent," he said in Gwalior.

"We have not closed any doors. She has unilaterally announced that she will contest all 42 seats (in West Bengal), well that is her announcement. As far as we are concerned, talks are still continuing, the doors are still open and the final word will not be said till the final word is said," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever